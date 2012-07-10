OSLO, July 10 Norway oil unions said they stood
by their demands for early retirement for offshore workers but
that they would have to wait two years until any new strike
could legally take place.
"We are not giving up the pensions issue," Hilde Marit
Rysst, leader of labour union SAFE, said on Tuesday.
The relationship between the oil industry and the unions are
based on a master agreement setting the ground rules for conduct
during negotiations and strikes, with negotiations on salaries
and other contract-related matters coming up every two years.
"We are not going to give up, but now we have to wait
another two years before we can take new actions legally," said
Leif Sande, leader of Industri Energi, the biggest of the three
unions who went on strike on June 24.
(Reporting by Vegard Botterli and Mia Shanley)