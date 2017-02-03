OSLO Feb 3 Norwegian conglomerate Kongsberg
Gruppen aims to supply command and control systems to
the submarines that Norway and Germany plan to order from
Germany's Thyssenkrupp, a spokesman for the company
said on Friday.
The Norwegian and German governments on Friday said they aim
to buy a combined six submarines, and that talks with Poland and
the Netherlands could lead to further orders.
"The (Norwegian) defence minister made it very clear today
that one of the main reasons for choosing Thyssenkrupp was that
it was the best solution for industrial partnerships," Kongsberg
Gruppen spokesman Ronny Lie said.
"It's no secret that we are very optimistic," he added.
