New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
OSLO, March 29 (Reuters) -
** The EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) has approved the compensation granted by Norway to Hurtigruten for operating a coastal ferry route between Bergen and Kirkenes from 2012 to 2019, ESA said in a statement on Wednesday
** ESA has cleared the NOK 5,120 million ($600.48 million) agreement for the period 2012–2019
** After receiving two complaints, ESA opened a formal investigation of the agreement in December 2015
** Hurtigruten receives the compensation from Norway in order to perform daily sailings throughout the year with calls at 34 ports
** The EEA Agreement permits public service compensation for services of general economic interest not provided by the market – such as the Bergen-Kirkenes coastal route
** After investigating, ESA has not found clear evidence of over-compensation and cross-subsidization
** Norwegian media recently reported that private equity firm TDR Capital plans an initial public offering of Hurtigruten
($1 = 8.5265 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.