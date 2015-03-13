OSLO, March 13 Norway's $860 billion sovereign wealth fund will continue to sell down its European government debt portfolio and may spend all of its new cash inflow in 2015 on real estate investments, Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad said on Friday.

"We are not enthusiastic about investing in European government bonds," Slyngstad told Reuters on the sidelines of a press conference.

"This year it may we be that we are using more than the inflow in real estate investment, so as such, yes, we'll be selling other assets... European government bonds."