By Gwladys Fouche
| OSLO, April 7
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915-billion sovereign
wealth fund, a major investor in oil firm BP, welcomed
the lower pay offered to its chief executive Bob Dudley, the
fund's CEO told Reuters on Friday.
"The formulation in the discussion they (BP) have had, and
the motion (...) is of "downward discretion", which I think is
more in line with what we are thinking about on this issue,"
Yngve Slyngstad said in an interview on the sidelines of a news
conference.
The CEO of the fund, which is BP's fifth-largest investor
with a 1.83 percent stake, declined to say how the fund would
vote at BP's upcoming annual general meeting. It voted in favour
of Dudley's pay package last year.
(Editing by Terje Solsvik)