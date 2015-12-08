PARIS Dec 8 Norway's $850-billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, would target investments in
renewable energy, the transport sector and grids, if it were
allowed to invest in unlisted infrastructure, the fund's CEO
told Reuters on Tuesday.
"From our point of view the focus will be on the energy
transition, renewable energy," Yngve Slyngstad said on the
margins of the COP21 conference in Paris, adding that the "usual
suspects" of the transport sector and grids could be considered
too.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Norwegian central bank recommended
to the finance ministry that the fund should be allowed to
invest in unlisted infrastructure projects and to put a higher
share of its assets in real estate.
(Reporting by Geert de Clercq in Paris, writing by Gwladys
Fouche in Oslo, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)