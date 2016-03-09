OSLO, March 9 Norway's $830-billion sovereign
wealth fund pulled out of 27 firms with links to coal last year
as part of a policy to combat climate change, prompting
campaigners to urge other big investors to follow suit.
The fund, the world's biggest, also said it sold holdings in
11 companies because of concerns about the destruction of
tropical forests to make way for palm oil plantations or
fast-growing trees used for paper and pulp.
It did not name the companies it dropped.
Norway's parliament agreed last year to make the fund sell
out of companies that get more than 30 percent of their business
from coal. The fund is also limiting investments in firms with
high greenhouse gas emissions.
"Big money is now starting to move away from fossil fuels,"
Martin Norman, director of Greenpeace's Nordic Finance Campaign,
said in a statement, adding that "others should follow".
Norway's fund, built up from the country's oil and gas
production revenues, said it sold stakes in 11 companies
involved in mining coal for power production and 16 power
generators using coal.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Alexander Smith)