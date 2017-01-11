OSLO Jan 11 The ethics watchdog for Norway's
$880-billion wealth fund will focus this year on identifying
firms with unacceptably large emissions of greenhouse gases, and
will recommend exclusions from the portfolio across several
industries, it said.
"We've begun to study some industries where there are
reasons to believe unacceptable emissions are found," the
chairman of the fund's ethics panel, Johan Andresen, told
Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference on Wednesday.
"On climate there are a number of good data points, so we
believe the advice we'll give will be solid," he added.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)