OSLO May 4 Norway's $900 billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's biggest, has reduced the value of its
coal mining portfolio by almost 40 percent in the first quarter,
its head told parliament on Monday.
Environmental groups and some Norwegian politicians have
accused the fund of having too large an exposure to coal and not
making enough use of its influence to reduce carbon emissions.
As of March 31 the fund had coal mining assets worth 493
million crowns ($3.75 million), down from 805 million at the end
of 2014.
The fund owns assets worth 31 billion crowns in general
mining, 109 billion in power production and 228 billion in oil
and gas production.
The fund, owning around 1.3 percent of all listed companies
globally, is still exposed to firms using coal for steel
production and those where coal is only one of several business
areas, such as large mining conglomerates, the fund's head Yngve
Slyngstad told the parliament's Standing Committee on Finance
and Economic Affairs.
He said the fund has sent letters to the largest general
mining companies, "where we have requested plans for transition
to low-carbon energy systems. We also raised the question of
spinning off coal mining."
Environmental groups say the fund's coal exposure is much
wider than it says.
"Which companies will Norges Bank influence in the Chinese
coal sector? How is that going to work?" director of Urgewald,
Heffa Schücking, told Reuters last week.
Urgewald has, together with Norway's Future In Our Hands and
Greenpeace Norway, calculated that the fund had investments
worth 85.7 billion crowns at the end of last year in companies
that are either major producers or consumers of coal.
"They could improve their reporting format, because the way
that they are presenting it they're actually only counting a
small percentage of the sector and it creates a wrong
impression," Schücking said.
The Finance Ministry proposed rules for the fund in April
that would stop short of a blanket divestment from coal and oil,
but the plan by the minority right-wing government requires
approval by parliament, where some opposition left-wing parties
want even stricter environmental curbs.
($1 = 131.4500 crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)