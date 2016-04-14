* Norway's oil fund axes miners, power producers reliant on
coal
* Fund will exclude more companies later in 2016
* Greenpeace calls it "biggest single divestment from coal
ever"
(Adds detail)
By Stine Jacobsen
OSLO, April 14 Norway's $863 billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's biggest, said on Thursday it had sold
shares in 52 coal-dependent companies from its portfolio as part
of a policy to fight climate change.
A Reuters calculation showed the stakes sold were worth at
least $1 billion at the end of 2014, before the fund started big
divestments from coal. The biggest holdings included a $188
million stake in CLP Holdings.
Norway's parliament agreed last year to make the fund, built
on revenues from the country's vast offshore industry, sell out
of companies that derive more than 30 percent of their turnover
or activity from coal.
The fund listed U.S. firms American Electric Power Co Inc
, AES Corp and Allete Inc among the
firms, along with China Coal Energy Co Ltd and Coal
India, the world's biggest coal miner by output.
Global coal producer Peabody Energy Corp, which
filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, was also on the list. The
fund expects to exclude more firms from its investment universe
amid the new rule.
"The intention is to assess the remainder of relevant
companies in the portfolio by the end of 2016," the fund said in
a statement.
Norges Bank Investment Management said it had given the
companies an opportunity to give views before they were
excluded. The fund sent letters to the companies, but only five
responded, it said in a statement.
The fund declined to give an overall value of its
divestments so far.
The Norwegian finance ministry previously said the
curtailment of investments in coal-dependent businesses could
lead the fund to sell shares in about 120 companies worth some
55 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.7 billion)..
Martin Norman, climate and energy adviser at environmental
group Greenpeace, welcomed the sales which he said were probably
the biggest single divestment from coal ever.
"They are setting a new standard when it comes to
transparency," he said. Greenpeace studies have indicated that
the fund should sell shares totalling about 80 billion crowns to
follow parliament's instructions to limit exposure to coal.
He said Greenpeace wanted the fund to diversify even further
from fossil fuels and that it was wrong to focus only on the
climate risks of coal while promoting oil and gas.
The fund has a range of ethics criteria for excluding firms
from its portfolio, including severe environmental damage,
nuclear weapons making, tobacco production and certain labour
conditions.
($1 = 8.2482 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Stine Jacobsen and Alister Doyle;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)