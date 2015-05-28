OSLO May 28 Norway's $900 billion wealth fund
may have to sell out of 50 to 75 companies once new rules
limiting its coal investments go into effect, Petter Johnsen,
the fund's chief investment officer for equities said on
Thursday.
The fund's holdings in the firms are worth around 35 to 40
billion Norwegian crowns ($4.5 billion-$5.2 billion), Johnsen
said on the sidelines of a seminar.
Parliament's finance committee ruled in a bipartisan motion
on Wednesday that the fund, which owns about 1.3 percent of all
listed companies globally, should sell stakes in firms that
generate more than 30 percent of their output or revenues from
coal-related activities.
The ban would be applicable to both producers and consumers
of coal.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)