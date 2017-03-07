OSLO, March 7 Norway's $900-billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, is in a dialogue with an
additional 26 companies because they use or produce coal, its
CEO told reporters on Tuesday.
Norway's parliament decided in 2015 that the fund would sell
holdings in companies that derive more than 30 percent of their
turnover or activity from coal because it is a big contributer
to climate change and air pollution.
Earlier on Tuesday, Norway's central bank, which manages the
country's wealth fund, excluded another 10 companies from its
investment portfolio on this criterion.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)