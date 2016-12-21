OSLO Dec 21 Norway's central bank, which
manages the country's $869 billion wealth fund, has excluded an
additional 15 companies from its portfolio due to their use or
production of coal, and plans further exclusions next year, it
said on Wednesday.
The world's largest sovereign wealth fund also placed 11
firms under observation for potential future exclusion.
The fund removes companies from its portfolio based on a
range of criteria, including the production of tobacco, nuclear
arms and products that can contribute to climate change.
In total, Norges Bank has so far excluded 59 companies and
placed 11 companies under observation under its so-called
product-based coal criterion.
