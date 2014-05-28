* Council on Ethics to remain independent, despite govt plan

By Joachim Dagenborg and Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, May 28 A council for Norway's $875 billion sovereign fund, which recommends whether firms should be excluded for alleged breaches of ethics, will stay independent despite a bid by the government to make it part of the fund.

Opposition members of parliament successfully argued that the fund, one of the world's biggest investors, risked weaker ethical standards without the spur of the independent five-member Council on Ethics, parliamentarians said on Wednesday.

The fund, based on the council's recommendations, has so far excluded 63 firms for alleged shortcomings in ethics, including Walmart, Boeing, Rio Tinto and Lockheed Martin.

The fund's decisions are usually contested by the companies targeted. Some other investment funds follow suit in excluding firms.

Norwegian Finance Minister Siv Jensen had announced in April the council would be integrated into the fund, which is run by the central bank. But her right-wing government is in a minority and the two small parties the coalition relies on for support were opposed.

A majority of members on Parliament's finance committee have now decided the council will remain independent and that the reasons for its recommendations will continue to be published.

"By keeping the Council on Ethics independent, we guarantee the legitimacy of the fund," Marianne Marthinsen, a member of the finance committee, told Reuters.

"That way we know that the decision process for an exclusion is independent from its economic consequences," said the lawmaker, who is from the opposition Labour Party.

COHERENT ETHICS

Jensen had argued that the fund already has an ethics policy, so having the Council on Ethics inside the fund would mean a more coherent approach.

The council follows media reports about alleged abuses, commissions research and deals with reports made by non-governmental organisations. The fund is invested in some 8,000 companies across 82 countries.

The Council on Ethics is currently looking at oil and gas firms operating in countries presenting a risk of corruption and could sell out of textile companies that violate workers' rights.

It is also examining the operations of French oil firm Total in Western Sahara, a disputed region of North Africa with a history of human rights abuses.

A new change introduced by the finance committee is that the council will makes its recommendations to the central bank, rather than to the finance ministry, as it did before.

"It is important that the fund is not perceived to be an instrument of Norwegian foreign policy. We think it is a better arrangement that way," Hans Olav Syversen, the head of the finance committee, told Reuters.

The change may also speed up the process of excluding firms, he said. (Editing by Alister Doyle)