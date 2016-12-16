OSLO Dec 16 Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has paid 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) for a property in central Paris, it said on Friday.

The Vendome Saint-Honore property, located at 9 Place Vendome and 368-374 rue Saint-Honore, comprises 26,800 square metres and includes 80 percent rentable office space and 20 percent rentable retail space, it added.

The sellers were Trajan Luxembourg and Trajan Luxembourg II, both controlled by private investors John Magnier and JP McManus. ($1 = 0.9569 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)