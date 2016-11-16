OSLO Nov 16 Norway's $860 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has bought a London property for 276.5 million pounds ($345.51 million) from Great Portland Estates, the fund said on Wednesday.

The 73-89 Oxford Street building complex comprises both office and shopping space, it added.

The Norwegian fund aims to invest up to five percent of its assets in real estate.

($1 = 0.8003 pounds) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)