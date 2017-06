OSLO, March 16 Norway's sovereign wealth fund, commonly known as the oil fund, now holds 2.25 percent of the total European equity market, the fund's chief executive Yngve Slyngstad told a news conference on Friday.

The fund bought Europan shares for more than 150 billion crowns ($25.90 billion) since the summer of 2011 through the end of the year, said Yngve Slyngstad. ($1 = 5.7915 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Joachim Dagenborg)