OSLO, Oct 29 Norway's $860-billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, booked a flat return in the
third quarter as it was dragged down by weak European stocks,
foremost among them embattled retailer Tesco.
The fund, one of the world's biggest investors, is the top
shareholder in the British supermarket group, which has lost 53
percent of its market value over the past year after an
accounting scandal and a number of profit warnings.
"It is clear that our investment in the British company
Tesco has performed particularly poorly in the course of the
year," Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad told a news conference to
present the fund's third-quarter results.
The wealth fund owns 6.98 percent of Tesco after raising its
stake by 44 percent in less than two years, according to Thomson
Reuters Eikon data. Other top investors such as U.S. billionaire
Warren Buffett have cut their shares and Buffett called
investing in Tesco a "huge mistake".
Slyngstad declined to comment on what he thought the
retailer should do to solve its problems but told Reuters the
fund was in "a dialogue with the board and the leadership of
Tesco".
Tesco's new chief executive, Dave Lewis, told investors last
week there were no easy answers and they should not expect a
single new over-arching strategy but rather a series of
incremental improvements that would be felt over time.
Norway's wealth fund is used to invest the country's
earnings from oil and is invested in more than 8,000 companies
worldwide averaging a 1.3 percent stake in each.
It has a target to achieve a 4 percent annual return but has
undershot that target since it was set up in its present form in
1998.
It returned 0.1 percent in the third quarter.
"The companies that made the most negative contributions were
retailer Tesco, chemical producer BASF and carmaker
Daimler," Slyngstad said.
The value of the fund's European equity holdings fell 4.3
percent in the quarter, offsetting a 3.4 percent gain on its
U.S. equities and 0.9 percent fixed-income investment gains.
The fund trimmed its bond holdings to 37.3 percent of its
portfolio from 37.6 percent three months earlier, while equity
holdings rose to 61.4 percent of the fund from 61.3 percent.
The return on equity and fixed-income investments was 0.5
percentage point lower than the return on the benchmark indices
the fund uses to measure its performance.
GOING EAST
The fund is heavily exposed to developed economies but is
slowly building up its positions in emerging markets to capture
the growth in the global economy.
In China it can only invest a maximum of $1.5 billion but
Slyngstad said on Wednesday the fund would soon apply to Chinese
authorities for permission to invest more.
"We will renew our application (for an investment quota) in
the nearest future ... We would like to have a higher limit than
we currently have," Slyngstad said.
He declined to say when the application would be submitted
or how much the fund would apply for.
The share of European investments should be gradually
reduced to 41 percent, Norway's finance ministry, which sets the
fund's mandate, said in 2012.
Slyngstad is also keen to invest beyond stocks, bonds and
real estate into assets such as infrastructure to boost the
fund's return.
The fund can invest in infrastructure projects by buying
stocks or bonds of the governments or companies that run them
but cannot become a joint owner in an unlisted company, unless
the firm plans to float.
However, Norway's Labour opposition party has proposed
allowing the fund to directly invest in infrastructure projects,
starting with renewables such as solar farms and wind parks, and
its plan is gaining support among other parties.
"We think it is natural for the fund over time to have a
large portion of so-called real assets, we include real estate
but also infrastructure and other similar investments,"
Slyngstad said, declining to comment directly on Labour's plan.
The fund made a 3.3 percent return in the second quarter,
after a 1.7 percent return in the first quarter.
