OSLO, April 29 Norway's $900 billion wealth fund
earned its largest quarterly return in the first three months of
2015, but growth prospects are dimming as inflows from the state
are drying up and future returns could drop.
A slide in oil prices, limiting the government's income from
its massive offshore sector, slashed the net inflow to the fund,
the world's biggest, to just 5 billion crowns in the quarter,
the lowest level in 16 years.
"It means that the fund will grow much more slowly in the
future and the growth will not come from the large inflows that
has been seen," Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad told Reuters,
adding that it was up to the Finance Ministry to decide whether
a net outtake would happen in the second quarter.
The price of oil has fallen by almost half since last June,
and although it has recovered from lows hit earlier this year,
analysts do not expect it to climb back above $100 per barrel
for the foreseeable future.
The fund said it earned a return of 401 billion crowns
($52.6 billion) in the first quarter of the year, boosted by
rallying European markets and made a further 175 billion crown
gain on the crown currency's firming. In percentage terms, the
fund returned 5.3 percent in the quarter.
"There were big price movements in the European markets,"
Slyngstad said. "After a weak return on European stocks last
year, the market rallied in the first quarter."
The fund, which holds $176,000 for each of Norway's 5.1
million people, owns 1.3 percent of all global equities and
invests Norway's oil and gas wealth.
Slyngstad, head of the fund since 2008, said that low
interest rates raised a question mark about the government's
long term 4 percent real return target.
"It's going to be challenging to reach 4 percent real
return... When you look forward for the long interest rates at
10 years rates in Europe is close to zero," Slyngstad said.
"Therefore it's a challenging starting point that we have
with one third of the portfolio in interest rates."
The fund has recorded a net real return of 4.5 percent over
the past 10 years.
The fund said that in equity and fixed income investments,
it beat its own benchmarks by 0.2 percentage points in the
quarter.
The fund cut its share of fixed income investments to 35.3
percent of its portfolio from 36.5 percent three months earlier
while equity investments rose to 62.5 percent from 61.3 percent.
Real estate holdings increased to 2.3 percent from 2.2 percent.
