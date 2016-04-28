* Says Q1 return on investment was -0.6 pct
* Says Q1 return lagged benchmark by 0.2 pct points
* Government makes first withdrawal, as planned
By Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, April 28 Norway's $868-billion wealth fund
won't invest more in China for the time being while it monitors
how the world's second-largest economy is opening up to foreign
investors, a top official told Reuters.
In recent years the fund, the world's biggest, has been
seeking to step up investments in Asia, and particularly in
China, as it wants to capture benefits from global growth and
boost its return.
Currently the fund can invest a maximum of $2.5 billion in
mainland China as local authorities set quotas on foreign
investors. In the past the fund has applied to expand its quota,
and received its last increase in 2015.
"Currently we are not applying for more quota. At the
current (time) we are happy with the quota that we have," the
fund's deputy CEO, Trond Grande, told Reuters.
"We have to wait to see how Chinese markets are opening up.
There are questions around capital controls, the interest rate
environment, around listing requirements," he said after
presenting the fund's first-quarter results.
"I would not say we are concerned. But obviously as an
economy opens up and becomes more of a free economy, there are
going to be different steps to that and probably some unforeseen
happenings. We are taking a little bit cautious approach to see
how this unfolds."
China's economy is currently growing at its slowest pace in
seven years, although there are signs the slowdown may be
bottoming out.
The slowdown helped the fund swing to a loss in the first
quarter with Chinese stocks, which account for 2.8 percent of
the fund's equity investments, returning minus 10.0 percent over
the period.
"The first two months of 2016 were characterised by high
market volatility and concerns for a Chinese slowdown," the fund
said in a statement when the results were released. "The
turbulence eased considerably in March."
Grande said the pace of China's economic slowdown was the
biggest question mark about the global economy, together with
the pace of the pick-up in the economic recovery of the United
States.
"There have been many discussions about the slowdown in
growth (in China). There seems to be signs that it will not be
too harsh a stop," he told an earnings presentation.
Overall the fund earned a negative return of 0.6 percent in
the quarter, lagging its benchmark by 0.2 percentage points.
"Falling interest rates resulted in price gains on the
fund's fixed-income investments. However, lower interest rates
have negative long-term implications for future returns," said
Grande.
The government withdrew 25 billion crowns ($3.1 billion)
during the quarter to pay for public spending at a time of
declining oil and gas revenues, confirming data that had
previously been published on a monthly basis.
It was the first such withdrawal since the fund was set up
20 years ago.
($1 = 8.1253 Norwegian crowns)
(Writing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine
Jacobsen and Toby Chopra)