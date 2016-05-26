(Repeats story from late Wednesday)
By Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO May 25 Norway will take a first step this
week towards using its $850 billion sovereign wealth fund, the
world's biggest, as a tool to combat the use of tax havens, two
key members of parliament's finance committee told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The country's right-wing minority government will be asked
to take a two-pronged approach to regulation, examining both the
fund's own use of ownership structures designed to cut its
liability for tax on its foreign investments as well as that of
companies it invests in, the politicians said.
The move follows the Panama Papers leaks in April, which
revealed details of corporate and individual tax evasion and
triggered a global backlash against tax havens.
"We need to clarify the extent of the fund's exposure to tax
havens," said finance committee chairman Hans Olav Syversen of
the centrist opposition Christian Democrats, on which the
government frequently relies for support.
"The most probable scenario is that parliament will tell the
government to provide a set of tools to help ensure that tax
havens, in the real sense of the word, don't find the room for
manoeuvre that they've had until now," he added.
The Government Pension Fund Global, commonly known as the
oil fund, invests cash from Norway's crude and natural gas
production in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate to share the
windfall revenues with future generations.
The finance committee is currently processing the
government's annual whitepaper on the fund and is expected to
publish recommendations to the full parliament on Friday.
"There will definitely be an amendment about tax havens,"
said Torstein Tvedt Solberg of Labour, the largest opposition
party. "As shareholders we don't want companies to conduct
negative tax planning. We don't want them to be in tax havens."
FUND'S SUBSIDIARIES
Most of the fund's assets are held in stocks and bonds, but
it also owns stakes in more than 800 properties in Europe and
the United States, with much of the ownership organised through
subsidiaries in Luxembourg and the state of Delaware.
Among the arguments for this is to limit the fund's own tax
costs, which has now come under scrutiny.
"We believe we will get a majority for a thorough probe into
the fund's subsidiaries in Luxembourg and in Delaware to see if
there is a better way to structure them. There needs to be a
debate about this," Tvedt Solberg of Labour said.
The fund already has several areas where it aims to hold
companies accountable, including child labour, climate change
and water management. It is also forbidden from investing in
some industries, including tobacco makers and producers of
nuclear arms.
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which operates the
fund, said it welcomed the raised awareness around tax havens.
"This subject is, and will continue to be, part of our risk
surveillance. As an investor in more than 9,000 companies
worldwide, closed jurisdictions and tax evasion are a risk to
the fund," NBIM spokesman Thomas Sevang said.
The Finance Ministry declined to comment.
