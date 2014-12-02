OSLO Dec 2 Norway's Finance Ministry asked the
Strategy Council of its $870 billion wealth fund to consider
investing in unlisted infrastructure projects and raising the
current five percent cap on real estate investments, it said on
Tuesday.
An evaluation on the proposed changes, also to be reviewed
by the central bank, which manages the fund, is due in the
spring of 2016, the ministry said in a statement.
"If general investment in unlisted infrastructure is
permitted, Norges Bank will also be allowed to invest in
unlisted infrastructure in the renewable energy sector and
emerging markets," the ministry said.
"As with all other investments by the Fund, such investments
will have to be evaluated on the basis of expected returns and
risk."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik,)