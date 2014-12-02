* Proposal due in spring 2016

* Fund needs to diversify

* Long-term return outlook muted (Adds detail)

OSLO, Dec 2 Norway may allow its $870 billion wealth fund, the world's biggest, to invest in unlisted infrastructure and spend more on real estate, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, potentially the biggest change for the fund since 2010.

The government asked the fund's strategy council and the central bank, which manages the fund, to evaluate a possible revamp with a final assessment due in parliament by the spring of 2016, the ministry said in a statement.

"Developing the fund's investment strategy through better diversification will help to ensure continued robust, long-term management of the fund," Finance Minister Siv Jensen said.

The fund, which manages Norway's saved-up oil and gas income, is already one of the world's biggest investors, holding more than 1 percent of global equities and hundreds of billions of dollars of government debt.

But critics say the fund has to diversify and take on more risk to meet the government's annual 4 percent real return target, especially as fixed-income yields are seen staying exceptionally low for years to come.

The fund's annual net real return since 1998 has been 3.75 percent and it now holds around 36 percent of its assets in fixed income, where the potential for returns is more modest.

In its last big change, the fund was allowed to invest in real estate in 2010 but property purchases were modest until this year.

"If general investment in unlisted infrastructure is permitted, Norges Bank will also be allowed to invest in unlisted infrastructure in the renewable energy sector and emerging markets," the ministry said.

"As with all other investments by the Fund, such investments will have to be evaluated on the basis of expected returns and risk." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Edmund Klamann)