OSLO, March 3 With its economy weakening,
Norway's government made its first withdrawal from the country's
$826 billion sovereign wealth fund in January, 20 years after
first depositing cash from its vast oil sector into the account,
the finance ministry said.
The finance ministry did not confirm details of the
withdrawal, but newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv said 6.7 billion
Norwegian crowns ($780 million) had been extracted to pay for
public spending.
The government, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg of the
Conservatives and Finance Minister Siv Jensen of the smaller
Progress Party, had flagged in its October budget that it might
make the first withdrawal from the rainy-day fund this year.
Norway has sharply raised its annual budget spending to
counter an economic downturn triggered by falling oil industry
investments as the price of North Sea crude has fallen by 70
percent since mid-2014.
Managed by a unit of the Norwegian central bank the wealth
fund - called the Government Pension Fund Global - is invested
abroad in stocks, bonds and real estate with the purpose of
sharing the wealth from oil and gas production with future
generations.
Parliament's fiscal rule says governments can spend the
fund's inflation-adjusted return, expected to average four
percent per year, but until recently the state's income from
taxes and day-to-day oil output made withdrawals unnecessary.
"It should come as no big surprise that oil revenues at some
point would fall," Deputy Finance Minister Paal Bjoernestad told
Reuters.
"When the fiscal policy framework was set up ... the purpose
was to transform a large, temporary revenue stream from oil and
gas extraction into a permanent source of income to the state in
the form of returns from a fund," he added.
($1 = 8.5759 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Toby Chopra)