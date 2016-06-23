(Repeats Wednesday's story without changes to text)
OSLO, June 22 Developed economies must reverse a
two-decade decline in stock market listings to attract
investment and revive growth, Norway's $870 billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Wednesday.
Governments must convince firms to go public by offering tax
breaks and slashing red tape, while bankers should cut the cost
of initial public offerings and index providers must include
more stocks in benchmarks, the chief investment officer of
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) told Reuters.
Many small companies remain unlisted due to complex
regulation, expensive equity sales and a fear of low valuations,
but even big firms now resist going public, including
sharing-platforms Uber and Airbnb, and social media
outlets Snapchat and Pinterest, the NBIM's Oeyvind Schanke said.
"Those four alone have an implied combined market value of
more than 1,000 billion Norwegian crowns ($120.5 billion),"
Schanke said in an interview. "It's a market we can't invest
in."
Unlike some other funds, including Saudi Arabia's Public
Investment Fund which recently invested $3.5 billion in
ride-hailing company Uber, the Norwegian fund is allowed by the
country's parliament to invest only in listed firms and in the
final run-up to a public offering.
Restrictions on its mandate mean the fund passed on an offer
from Facebook to invest several years ago.
LOST OPPORTUNITIES
"It's a worry if a steadily growing part of the new economy
is created outside of the publicly listed framework," Schanke
said. "Research has shown clearly that countries with a high
degree of listed firms experience higher real economic growth."
The fund said the number of companies quoted on stock
exchanges in the United States fell by almost 50 percent between
1996 and 2012 and that growing regulatory burdens were partly to
blame.
However NBIM, which holds stakes in more than 9,000
companies and owns about 1.3 percent of all listed firms
globally, does not plan to ask permission from Norwegian
authorities to invest in non-listed companies.
The improved liquidity, transparency and visibility that
come with initial public offerings, along with the importance of
listings in spurring economic growth and job creation, should be
at the forefront of policy-making, NBIM said.
"If the challenge now is low growth, then some of the
resources should perhaps be directed at this problem - how to
get more small companies to list," Schanke said.
Geographical differences are also large, NBIM said, noting
that while in Britain around 60 percent of company equity is
listed, some major European countries have much lower levels.
"Looking at a country like Spain, where less than 20 percent
are listed, that's a problem. There are too many small firms
that struggle to raise capital," Schanke said.
"To investors like us, the way we're set up and which track
a benchmark, investments in Spanish firms would rise if they
became more available," he added.
Sixty percent of NBIM's assets were invested in stocks at
the end of the first quarter, in line with its mandate, while 37
percent were in fixed income investments and three percent in
real estate.
