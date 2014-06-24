OSLO, June 24 Norway's $890 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will make equity investments in more markets and will widen the scope of its fixed-income investments to boost the long-term return on the fund, it said on Tuesday.

The fund, one of the world's largest investors, will also take direct charge of some of its future real estate investments.

The changes, which are in line with the fund's mandate set by the Norwegian finance ministry, will be made between now and 2016. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)