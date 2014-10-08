OSLO Oct 8 Norway's $850 billion oil fund purhcased a 50 percent stake in a logistics property outside London for 55 million pounds ($88.58 million), the fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

The fund purchased the 65,000 square metre property through its joint venture with Prologis, it said. (1 US dollar = 0.6209 British pound) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)