OSLO Aug 20 Norway's $885 billion sovereign
wealth fund increased its exposure to Russia in the first half
of the year and also picked up government bonds of advanced
economies, like the U.S., Japan, Italy, Germany and Britain, it
said on Wednesday.
The fund, one of the world's biggest investors, also said it
returned 3.3 percent in the second quarter, compared with 1.7
percent in the first quarter.
"Equity markets rose in the second quarter, and emerging
markets performed best," Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad said in
a statement. "Considerable liquidly flowed into the markets,
which pushed asset prices up. We noted reduced volatility in the
markets, but we need to be prepared for fluctuation in the
fund's value going forward."
"The biggest increases in holdings of government bonds were
in Japanese, British and German government bonds, while the
biggest decreases were in government bonds from Brazil, Canada
and Sweden," the fund added.
The fund's bond holdings fell to 37.6 percent of its
portfolio from 37.7 percent three months earlier, while equity
holdings rose to 61.3 percent of the fund from 61.1 percent.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)