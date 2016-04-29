OSLO, April 29 Norway's $868-billion wealth fund
is looking at excluding some 40 companies from its investments
due to their use of coal, with these companies being mostly
power producers and some already out of the fund's investments,
its CEO said on Friday.
"In practice ... they are mostly power companies. They are
spread across all the countries we are invested in. A majority
are in countries where we have had problems to get good
information," fund CEO Yngve Slyngstad told reporters after a
parliamentary hearing on the fund's management.
Norway's parliament decided in June 2015 that the fund would
divest from firms that derive more than 30 percent of their
turnover or activity from coal. Some 52 companies have already
been banned.
He said the list of the additional companies would likely be
published in connection with the fund's third-quarter results
later this year.
"It is reasonable to expect that we have sold us out from a
number of those companies (already)," he added.
