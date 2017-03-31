OSLO, March 31 Norway's $915-billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, may be allowed next year to
invest in unlisted stocks, the Norwegian government said on
Friday.
The fund, which funnels the revenues from Norway's oil and
gas production, can invest in listed stocks, bonds and real
estate only.
"The (fund) cannot currently be invested in unlisted
equities on a general basis. The Ministry of Finance intends to
examine, prior to next year's report on the management of the
fund, whether such investments should be permitted in the
(fund)," the ministry said in a white paper.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)