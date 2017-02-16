(Correct name of finance minister in 2nd para)

OSLO Feb 16 The minority rightwing government in Norway will recommend cutting the maximum amount of money any government can take out from Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund to 3 percent of the fund's value from 4 percent today, Norwegian media reported on Thursday quoting anonymous sources.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Finance Minister Siv Jensen are to hold a joint news conference at 1430 GMT on Thursday. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Camilla Knudsen)