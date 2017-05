(Corrects amount in third paragraph to $129 bln)

OSLO Dec 1 Norway's sovereign wealth fund should raise the proportion of its investments in equities to 75 percent from 60 percent, the central bank, which manages the fund, recommended on Thursday.

A final decision is expected to be made by parliament in the spring of 2017.

If a change was made today, it would mean the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, currently valued at $862 billion, would move about $129 billion into equities away from government bonds, whose low interest rates drag down the fund's return. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)