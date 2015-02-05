OSLO Feb 5 Norway's $860 billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's biggest, will put extra pressure on
companies to behave more responsibly on social and environmental
matters, its chief executive said on Thursday, targeting coal
users in particular.
The fund has been accused of having too large exposure to
coal by both environmental groups and some Norwegian politicians
calling for the fund to revamp its portfolio..
Yngve Slyngstad told Reuters on Thursday after a
presentation of the fund's first annual report on responsible
investments that it is systematically divesting companies
delivering coal to power generation companies, but that it is
still exposed to those using coal for steel production.
