OSLO Feb 5 Norway's $860 billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's biggest, will put extra pressure on
companies to behave more responsibly on social and environmental
matters, its chief executive said on Thursday, and would target
coal-users.
The fund has been accused of having too large an exposure to
coal by both environmental groups and some Norwegian politicians
calling for the fund to revamp its portfolio..
CEO Yngve Slyngstad told journalists at a presentation of
the fund's first annual report on responsible investments that
it is systematically divesting companies delivering coal to
power generation companies but that it is still exposed to those
using coal for steel production.
"We like to use the word active not activist, but it does
mean that we are spending more time and having more people
looking into these issues," he said of the fund that owns about
1.3 percent of all listed shares.
"This can lead to adjustments to the portfolio and decisions
to divest from specific securities," Slyngstad said.
Last year the fund divested from 49 companies because of
environmental and social issues and has sold its holdings in a
total of 114 companies since 2012.
"I think we have done quite well in the focus areas that we
targeted: children's rights, climate changes and water-related
issues, by putting up expectation documents and giving these to
the boards," Slyngstad told Reuters after the presentation.
The fund does not invest in tobacco companies, nuclear
weapons makers and some mining groups that it says cause
environmental damage.
The fund aims to exercise more active ownership by simply
meeting more with boards and managements, Slyngstad said.
For instance, it discussed possible acquisitions with the
board of AstraZeneca, has been involved in succession
planning of the management in oil and gas firm BG Group
and has sent letters to coal-using companies asking them how
much it will cost to divest their coal business.
It has also started publishing its voting decisions at
companies' annual general meetings. Slyngstad said the fund,
which invests in about 9,100 companies, voted at more than
10,000 general meetings in 2014.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Louise Ireland)