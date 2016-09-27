(Adds link to report)

OSLO, Sept 27 Norway's $887 billion sovereign wealth fund and other institutional investors should invest in illiquid, unlisted assets in emerging economies if they want to make money in the future, a leading expert on the fund said on Tuesday.

Sony Kapoor, managing director of the Re-Define think tank and author of a 2013 study on the fund, told Reuters the world's biggest wealth fund should put its weight behind projects that will increase the world economy's potential for growth.

"The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, as well as many institutional investors, are failing to capitalise on this advantage they have, that comes from size and having a long-term horizon," Kapoor said.

"Investing according to the long-term, investing in markets that small, short-term investors cannot reach and do not have the capacity (for) means that these long-term investors can actually increase global productive capacity."

A report published on Tuesday by British-based Re-Define and Norfund, a Norwegian state-owned private equity firm, expanded on that theme, recommending investments in private equity, direct lending to small and medium-sized enterprises and unlisted infrastructure projects, such as roads and wind farms.

It said investors should focus on emerging economies, where growth prospects are strongest, with Kapoor citing India and Indonesia as examples.

Built up over nearly two decades from North Sea oil and gas revenues and managed by a unit of the central bank, Norway's wealth fund is currently permitted to invest in global stocks, bonds and real estate.

It has made an average annual return on investment of 3.6 percent since 1998 but has warned it will struggle to reach its long-term target of a 4 percent return unless it can take on additional risk.

"The fund is invested according to the mandate from the Ministry of Finance," said a fund spokesman. "According to the mandate the fund can be invested in listed equity, fixed income and unlisted real estate."

The country is also set to dip into its rainy-day savings, worth more than twice Norway's annual gross domestic product, for the first time this year as the government compensates for lower oil prices and revenues with higher spending. A net withdrawal by the Norwegian state of some 80 billion crowns ($9.86 billion) is projected.

Last year the fund, which invests according to a mandate set by Parliament, sought permission to shift up to 5 percent of its investments into unlisted infrastructure projects and to increase its property investments to 15 percent from 5 percent.

Finance Minister Siv Jensen rejected that proposal in April, citing high regulatory and political risk, although lawmakers may study the issue again next year following a campaign by opponents of the right-wing minority coalition government.

Kapoor has argued the fund should be allowed to invest up 25 percent of its value in infrastructure.

