BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
OSLO Feb 18 Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will be allowed to invest in Iranian government bonds following the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by Iran, the Nordic country's finance ministry said on Thursday.
The fund has not been allowed to invest in government bonds in North Korea, Syria and Iran since January 2014. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago