Oil remains weak after OPEC-led output cut extension falls below expectations
* Rising U.S. production undermines efforts to tighten market
OSLO May 2 Norway's $935 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has not found suitable real estate projects in Tokyo and Singapore, despite long-standing plans to invest in the two Asian capitals, the fund's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We do not see attractive property projects in Singapore and Tokyo today," Yngve Slyngstad said during a hearing in the Norwegian parliament's finance committee.
In recent years the fund has bought billions of dollars worth of real estate in European and U.S. cities, including London, Paris and New York. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
May 25 Kinder Morgan Inc has made a final investment decision on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, contingent on the successful public offering of its Canadian division, the company said on Thursday as it acknowledges the political uncertainty weighing on the project.