* To invest in London, not Liverpool and Manchester
* Fund holds 1.2 pct of its investments in real estate
* Aims to increase that stake to 5 pct
AALESUND, Norway, Oct 2 Norway's $855 billion
sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will focus its
future real estate acquisitions on booming global cities, its
deputy chief said on Thursday.
The fund, which owns on average 1.3 percent of all listed
companies worldwide, invests 1.2 percent of its holdings in real
estate but aims to increase that stake to 5 percent over time.
Some of its properties are located on London's Regent Street
and Savile Row, the Champs-Elysees in Paris and in New York.
"We look for cities that are expected to see rising housing
prices, that attract talent and people who are willing to pay to
live in these cities," Trond Grande, the fund's deputy chief,
told a business seminar.
"When we invest in England, we will not invest in Liverpool
and Manchester. We will stick to London. Regent Street will be
Regent Street, also in 50 years' time. The same applies to
Manhattan."
While surging London house prices have been a worry for
policymakers, there are signs that market is starting to cool.
Meanwhile the Bank of England said on Thursday: "UK
commercial property markets have been recovering rapidly,
supported by buoyant conditions for new lending."
The Norwegian fund owns stakes in over 8,000 companies
worldwide. Its property investments will not be as extensive as
its stocks holdings, said the executive.
"Our portfolio of properties is going to be more
concentrated than our portfolio of shares," said Grande.
The fund was set up to invest Norway's revenues from
offshore oil and gas production into stocks, bonds and real
estate abroad for future generations.
