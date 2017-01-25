GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Greece bailout, Italian vote concerns; stocks drift
* Euro weakens on report Greece may forego next bailout payment
OSLO Jan 25 Norway's $885-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can again invest in U.S. defence contractor Raytheon as the firm is no longer involved in the production of cluster munitions, the Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday.
The fund had been banned from investing in the company in 2005. It is not allowed to invest in firms that are involved in the production, among other things, of tobacco, nuclear weapons and cluster munitions. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Euro weakens on report Greece may forego next bailout payment
SINGAPORE, May 30 U.S. crude oil prices rose towards $50 per barrel on Tuesday as a strong start to the summer driving season in the United States suggested strong fuel demand in months ahead.