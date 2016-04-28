OSLO, April 28 Norway's sovereign wealth fund
sees signs of declining prices in prime real estate markets
around the world but not yet enough to trigger a buying spree,
the fund's head of real estate investments told Reuters.
The fund is seeking to step up its investments to 5 percent
of the fund's total value over time, from 3.1 percent currently.
Since 2010 it has invested in Regent Street in London, Times
Square in New York and the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
However, the fund did not make any property acquisition in
the first quarter and has yet to make its first property
purchase in Asia, even though it has long flagged its intention
to do so.
"For now we haven't really seen a significant correction in
prices. We may have some anecdotal evidence of a decline in
prices, but that is not enough for us to say: 'wow, this is a
good buying opportunity'," Karsten Kallevig said in an interview
on the margins of the fund's first-quarter results presentation.
He said the fund had been somewhat worried in recent months
over the price of some real estate assets.
"Looking back at the last couple of quarters we have had some
concerns. In some cases we have seen not so great assets that
the vendor has tried to get high prices for," he said.
Speaking about Singapore, one of the two destinations with
Tokyo that the fund said it was eyeing for its first Asian
property purchase, Kallevig said that prices appeared to have
declined somewhat.
"In Singapore when we talk to people there we see that when
we compare the rental levels a year ago to today, they have come
down. And some of the price expectations seem to have come
down," he said.
Asked whether we could see a crash in some property markets,
he said: "There is certainly a probability of that happening ...
But it's very hard to predict the future."
The fund is in no rush to make deals and is more interested
in "finding the right partner, the right asset and the right
price".
"We are patient. There is no given date," Kallevig said
during the fund's earnings presentation.
The economic slowdown in China helped the fund swing to a
loss in the first quarter.
