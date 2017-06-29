FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Norway's wealth fund places 2 South Korean firms on observation
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
June 29, 2017 / 8:06 AM / a day ago

Norway's wealth fund places 2 South Korean firms on observation

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - Norway's $965 billion sovereign wealth fund has placed its stakes in South Korea's Hansae Co Ltd and Hansae Yes24 Holdings Co Ltd under observation due to potential ethics violations, the fund said on Thursday.

"The companies are placed under observation because of an unacceptable risk that the companies contribute to, or are responsible for, systematic violations of human rights," the fund wrote in a statement.

Under its operating guidelines, the Norwegian fund may eventually exclude companies from its portfolio unless it is satisfied that a range of ethical guidelines are met. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.