BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
OSLO Feb 28 Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can expect swings in its overall value of over 10 percent, plus or minus, in the years ahead, its CEO said on Tuesday.
"How big a loss can we see ahead? ... In the years ahead, we can expect swings in the value of the fund of 10.6 percent," Yngve Slyngstad told a news conference. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.