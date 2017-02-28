OSLO Feb 28 Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can expect swings in its overall value of over 10 percent, plus or minus, in the years ahead, its CEO said on Tuesday.

"How big a loss can we see ahead? ... In the years ahead, we can expect swings in the value of the fund of 10.6 percent," Yngve Slyngstad told a news conference. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)