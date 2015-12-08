PARIS Dec 8 Norway's $850-billion wealth fund,
the world's largest, has sold out of some electricity producers
in the course of 2015, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday, without
saying how many and which ones.
Separately, Yngve Slyngstad said in an interview that the
fund was in discussion with utilities about reducing their share
of coal in their energy mix.
"Those companies that have more than 30 percent coal in
their energy mix will go out of the portfolio, unless they have
a concrete tangible investment plan to bring that energy mix
down below the 30 percent level," he said.
"At the moment we are not selling utilities, we are having a
dialogue with them on this issue."
Norway's parliament decided in June that the fund would
divest from firms that get more than 30 percent of their
turnover from coal.
(Reporting by Geert de Clercq in Paris, writing by Gwladys
Fouche in Oslo, editing by Camilla Knudsen)