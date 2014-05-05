* Talks take place on May 6-8
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, May 5 Norwegian oil unions and employers
start three days of wage talks on Tuesday, with pensions on the
agenda two years after the issue led to a strike that paralysed
Western Europe's top gas supplier.
Three unions representing close to 16,000 employees working
for oil companies, drilling operators and catering firms to the
offshore sector will negotiate work conditions this week and
unions said pensions would be on the agenda this year.
"An important issue will be pensions," said a union source,
who declined to be named as demands had not yet been delivered
to the negotiating parties. "We want to be able to discuss
pension conditions."
Pensions were not part of wage talks last year. But in 2012
about 10 percent of Norway's 7,000 offshore workers downed tools
for 16 days demanding retirement with full pensions be
maintained at 62.
The strike cut Norway's oil production by 13 percent and gas
output by 4 percent and pushed oil prices to over $100 per
barrel.
The government ordered an end to the strike, leaving the
pensions issue unresolved.
There could be little appetite for a strike this year among
some trade unions. "We are conscious of the industry's
challenges," said a separate union source.
Cost inflation in Norway, the world's seventh-largest oil
exporter, has led to several oil projects being put on hold,
including Statoil's $15.5 billion Johan Castberg
project and Shell's multi-billion dollar project to
increase recovery at its Ormen Lange gas field.
Oil workers in Norway earn an average of 65,400 crowns
($11,000) per month according to Statistics Norway. For
consulting firm Hays, these are the highest wages in the world.
Talks are due to finish on Thursday and if they fail, a
national mediator will be appointed, who will decide when the
parties will next meet. A breakdown in mediation would lead to a
strike but the government may decide to impose a deal to avoid
industrial action.
"We hope to have good discussions and that we can find
solutions that both the unions and we can be content with," said
Eli Ane Nedreskaar, a spokeswoman at the Norwegian Oil and Gas
Association, which will negotiate on behalf of employers.
Wage talks for suppliers to oil firms will take place on May
13-15 while negotiations for those working on mobile offshore
installations will take place on May 26-28.
Norway produced 1.46 million barrels of oil per day and 109
billion standard cubic metres of gas last year.
($1 = 5.9421 Norwegian Kroner)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)