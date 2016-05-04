BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
OSLO May 4 Norway will cut the company income tax rate to 23 percent by 2018 from the current 27 percent and will introduce a tax on financial services from 2017 following a compromise in parliament, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The minority rightwing government had previously said it wanted to cut the corporate tax rate to 22 percent, but agreed to the slightly higher rate to win a broad agreement on taxes.
The document showed that further reductions in the company tax rate will be considered in the future.
The basic personal tax rate will also be cut to 23 percent from 27 percent. Personal income is also subject to progressive taxation however, which raises payments significantly for many income groups. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017