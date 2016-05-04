OSLO May 4 Norway will cut the company income tax rate to 23 percent by 2018 from the current 27 percent and will introduce a tax on financial services from 2017 following a compromise in parliament, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The minority rightwing government had previously said it wanted to cut the corporate tax rate to 22 percent, but agreed to the slightly higher rate to win a broad agreement on taxes.

The document showed that further reductions in the company tax rate will be considered in the future.

The basic personal tax rate will also be cut to 23 percent from 27 percent. Personal income is also subject to progressive taxation however, which raises payments significantly for many income groups. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)