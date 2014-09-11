BRIEF-Jerusalem Cigarette Co posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
Sept 11 Norway's telecom regulator:
* Says COM4, Lycamobile, Network Norway, TDC, Telenor, Tele2, TeliaSonera and Ventelo will be required to charge a maximum price of 0.083 Norwegian crown per minute from 1 April 2015 in mobile termination fees.
* Says the current maximum is 0.16 Norwegian crown.
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
* Quaterly net profit EGP 5.1 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pKFJUG) Further company coverage: