OSLO, Sept 17 Norway's telecoms regulator will impose tighter regulations of the price top operator Telenor is allowed to charge other companies for using its mobile phone network, the Norwegian Communications Authority (NKOM) said on Thursday.

Telenor has a market share of just over 50 percent of all Norwegian mobile phone subscriptions, and a 56 percent share of revenues, it added.

In a ruling, NKOM also said Telenor's market position remained dominant, giving the company a special obligation to give access to other operators.

The regulations will help pave the way for a continued development of competing mobile phone networks and improve competition in the industry, NKOM added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)