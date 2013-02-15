OSLO Feb 15 Norwegian public television plans
to broadcast a burning fireplace for 12 straight hours from
Friday evening, with firewood specialists providing colour
commentary, expert advice and a bit of cultural tutoring.
"We'll talk about the very nerdy subjects like burning,
slicing and stacking the wood, but we'll also have cultural
segments with music and poems," Rune Moeklebust, a producer for
state broadcaster NRK.
"It will be very slow but noble television."
Moeklebust got the idea for the show from the wild success
of a firewood book by Lars Mytting, Norway's biggest firewood
celebrity. His book "Hel Ved", which means Strong Character in
English, is a play on words because ved also means "firewood".
Mytting, a guest on tonight's broadcast, has sold close to
130,000 copies of the book since last year, a huge number in a
country of 5 million people, with his publisher claiming that
only "Fifty Shades of Grey" sold more copies during the recent
holiday season.
NRK is not new to quirky programming.
In 2011, it broadcast 134 hours non-stop of a cruise ship
going up the Norwegian coast to the Arctic, bagging the world
record for the longest continuous TV programme along the way.
At one point 600,000 people tuned in to watch that programme
with 3.2 million people, or over 60 percent of the population,
glued to the screen at one point.
And an earlier broadcast of an eight hour train journey from
Oslo to Bergen was so popular, NRK had to repeat it.
"People in Norway have a spiritual relationship with fire,"
Moeklebust said. "Fire is the reason we're here, if there was no
firewood, we couldn't live in Norway, we'd freeze."
How will the fireplace do in the ratings?
"More people will tune in than on a normal Friday night,"
Moeklebust said.
