OSLO, Nov 3 Norway's central bank will expand the government's NST-34 Treasury bill by 4 billion Norwegian crowns ($488.62 million), the central bank said on Thursday. BILL COUPON MATURITY VOLUME TENDERS SETTLEMENT NST-34 0.00 PCT March 15, 2017 NOK 4 BLN Nov 7 Nov 9 ($1 = 8.1864 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)