OSLO, Dec 19 Norway's central bank gave the following result of an auction for its NST 37 treasury bill on Monday. Allotment Price 99.4500 Yield (percent) 0.55 Alloted Volume (billion crowns) 6.000 Total volume of bids (billion crowns) 11.053 The Norwegian central bank said the allotment rate on the lowest accepted bids was 35 percent. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom, 0047 23 31 65 97) Keywords: NORWAY TREASURIES/ (TABLE) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)